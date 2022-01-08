Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of MS opened at $103.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

