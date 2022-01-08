Morgan Stanley Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Underweight

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.