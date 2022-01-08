Morgan Stanley Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $357.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $357.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $299.39 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

