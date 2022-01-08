Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,017 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,050 shares of company stock valued at $49,278,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

