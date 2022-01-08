Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $308,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $30.51 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

