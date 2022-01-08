Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.