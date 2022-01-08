Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 2,259 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $52.33 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

