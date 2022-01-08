MoonSwap Price Tops $0.0984 on Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $77,787.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00319248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

