Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.55.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

