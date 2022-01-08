Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $200.08 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

