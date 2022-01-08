Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $115.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

