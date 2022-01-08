Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $336.14 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

