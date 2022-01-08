Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

