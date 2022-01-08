Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 120,000 Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Nobilis Health stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

