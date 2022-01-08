Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $20.32 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.