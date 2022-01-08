Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.21 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

