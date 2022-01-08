Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Warner Music Group accounts for about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

WMG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

