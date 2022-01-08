Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $5.31 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. RBC Bearings accounts for 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $29,928,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $27,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $211.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

