Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Callaway Golf by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 252,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55,313 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $27.10 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.