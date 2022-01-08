Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,331 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $2,934,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSTC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

