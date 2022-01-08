Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

BYRN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

