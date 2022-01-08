Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $108,000 in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $769,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of CDR opened at $24.72 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.