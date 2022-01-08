Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.
MIELF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.
Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
