Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

MIELF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.