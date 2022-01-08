Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 104.7% Higher Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $35.20 million and $40,893.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 104.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $15.97 or 0.00038966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

