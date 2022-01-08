Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Sells $46,899.30 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $132.61 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $225.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

