Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 236.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 274,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 72.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

