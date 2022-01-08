Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

CRWD opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average of $248.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

