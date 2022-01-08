MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 4.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 1,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 342,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MINISO Group by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MINISO Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 639,774 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after buying an additional 5,356,188 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in MINISO Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after buying an additional 658,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

