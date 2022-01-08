Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.52

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.52 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.66 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 23,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £22.25 million and a PE ratio of 27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.16.

About Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

