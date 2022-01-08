Milestone Advisory Partners Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

