Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 890 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

