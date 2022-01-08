Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

