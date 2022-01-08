Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires 71,789 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 497.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,789 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 3.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $463,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $62.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

