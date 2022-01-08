Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires 500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

