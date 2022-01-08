Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Popular alerts:

Popular has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Popular and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29% Middlefield Banc 27.25% 11.22% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Popular and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.98%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Popular and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.81 $506.62 million $10.97 8.35 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.59 $8.35 million $2.59 9.82

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Popular beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.