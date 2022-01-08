Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.