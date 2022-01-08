MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $580.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $482.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.37. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $411.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

