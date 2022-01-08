Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

