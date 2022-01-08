MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 11% Higher This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $563,140.26 and approximately $40.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00117755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,480,316 coins and its circulating supply is 164,178,388 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

