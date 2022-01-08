M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,634 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $84,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 28,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

