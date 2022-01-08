M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $156.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

