M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $73.04 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,184 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Garmin worth $73,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $132.35. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

