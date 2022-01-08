M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.59 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,744 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average of $313.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

