M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.17 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,695 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Loews worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Loews by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Loews by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Loews by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.