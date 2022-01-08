M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $167.32 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,282 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Medtronic worth $167,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

