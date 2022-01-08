M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $641.00 and a 200 day moving average of $574.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

