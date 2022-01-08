M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $49,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,510,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

