M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 28,392 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $95,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $252.65. 6,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,824. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $254.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.75.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

