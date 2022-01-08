MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
