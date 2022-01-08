Metadium (META) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $147.81 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

